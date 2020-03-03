|
|
Naomi Ogle
Milan, TN - MILAN - Naomi Frances Spellings Ogle passed away February 28 at the age of 87.
Born in Lavinia, TN to the late Percy and Nina Blake Spellings, Naomi became known in Milan and West Tennessee as an exceptional public school teacher, music teacher and extraordinary musician. She was a 1950 graduate of Milan High School, and graduated from Lambuth College in Jackson, TN, majoring in music and minoring in education.
Ms. Ogle's funeral service will be Friday, March 6 at 11 am at First United Methodist Church, 2000 Jones Blvd. in Milan. Visitation will take place at the church Thursday, March 5 from 5-7 pm, and at 10:00 am till the service on Friday. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church cemetery in Lavinia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , Milan Mustard Seed or a .
Bodkin Funeral Home 731-686-3111
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020