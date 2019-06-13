|
|
Narcissa Jane Willis
Jackson - Funeral services for Ms. Narcissa Jane Willis, age 89, will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 2 PM in the chapel at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home with Justin Wainscott officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Willis passed away on June 11, 2019, in Jackson, TN. She was born on January 1, 1930, in Columbus, GA, to Freeman and Bessie Wilson. Ms. Willis married Alma "Al" Varnell Willis on October 25, 1950. Al died on December 2, 1990. Ms. Willis live in Bemis, TN and Jackson, TN most of her life. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Plains Baptist church in Jackson, TN. Ms. Willis was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, taught in vacation bible school, and served wherever she was needed.
Ms. Willis is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al Willis; a sister.
Visitation for Ms. Willis will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 1 - 2 PM at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 13, 2019