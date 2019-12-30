Services
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Nell Mutter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nell F. Mutter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nell F. Mutter Obituary
Nell F. Mutter

Pinson - Memorial services for Ms. Nell F. Mutter, age 88, will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2 pm at Bethel Baptist Church on Vann Drive.

Ms. Mutter passed away on December 30, 2019, in Jackson, TN. She was born on January 14, 1931, in Cedar Bluff, VA to the late William Perry Lowe and Ethel Houchins Lowe.

Ms. Mutter is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles "Bobby" Mutter; son, Sherman Michael Mutter; grandson, Joseph Mutter, Jr.; six sisters and one brother.

Ms. Mutter is survived by son, Joseph S. Mutter, Sr. (Cathleen); daughters, Ruth Ann Mutter, Maribeth Mutter; brother, James Lowe; sister, Bessie Reece; grandchildren, Michael J. Mutter, Melissa Grantham; ten cherished great grandchildren.

Ms. Mutter was loved and admired by all who knew her.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -