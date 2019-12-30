|
|
Nell F. Mutter
Pinson - Memorial services for Ms. Nell F. Mutter, age 88, will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2 pm at Bethel Baptist Church on Vann Drive.
Ms. Mutter passed away on December 30, 2019, in Jackson, TN. She was born on January 14, 1931, in Cedar Bluff, VA to the late William Perry Lowe and Ethel Houchins Lowe.
Ms. Mutter is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles "Bobby" Mutter; son, Sherman Michael Mutter; grandson, Joseph Mutter, Jr.; six sisters and one brother.
Ms. Mutter is survived by son, Joseph S. Mutter, Sr. (Cathleen); daughters, Ruth Ann Mutter, Maribeth Mutter; brother, James Lowe; sister, Bessie Reece; grandchildren, Michael J. Mutter, Melissa Grantham; ten cherished great grandchildren.
Ms. Mutter was loved and admired by all who knew her.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020