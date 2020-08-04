1/
Nellie Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nellie Moore

Bolivar - Graveside Services for Nellie Kelly Moore, 93, of Bolivar are 2:00 pm, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson. Mrs. Moore passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. She was born in Bemis, the daughter of the late James Allen and Effie Elizabeth Woodard Kelly and lived most of her life in Jackson. Moving to Bolivar in 1989, she was a member of the Bolivar church of Christ. She married Billy Moore in 1951. His passing was in 1974. Nellie was a talented artist, spinner and knitter of wool, maker of soaps and a medicinal herbalist. She enjoyed caring for her flowers and being around all types of people. Survivors include a daughter, Suzan Renee' Shearin of Bolivar; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; five nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and nephews; and ten great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William Sammons Moore; a sister, Willella Merlene Coatney; and two brothers, William Calvin 'Jake' and Marion Allen Kelly.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Jackson Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved