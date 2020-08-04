Nellie Moore



Bolivar - Graveside Services for Nellie Kelly Moore, 93, of Bolivar are 2:00 pm, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson. Mrs. Moore passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. She was born in Bemis, the daughter of the late James Allen and Effie Elizabeth Woodard Kelly and lived most of her life in Jackson. Moving to Bolivar in 1989, she was a member of the Bolivar church of Christ. She married Billy Moore in 1951. His passing was in 1974. Nellie was a talented artist, spinner and knitter of wool, maker of soaps and a medicinal herbalist. She enjoyed caring for her flowers and being around all types of people. Survivors include a daughter, Suzan Renee' Shearin of Bolivar; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; five nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and nephews; and ten great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William Sammons Moore; a sister, Willella Merlene Coatney; and two brothers, William Calvin 'Jake' and Marion Allen Kelly.









