Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Denmark Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Denmark Baptist Church
Nevada Hardin Spivey Obituary
Nevada Hardin Spivey

Jackson - Funeral services for Mrs. Nevada Hardin Spivey, age 98, will be 12 Noon, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Denmark Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Spivey passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Forest Cove Nursing Home.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home Chapel.

She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m., until time of services.For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at

731-427-7411 or www.stephenson-shaw.com.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 8, 2019
