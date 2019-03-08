|
Nevada Hardin Spivey
Jackson - Funeral services for Mrs. Nevada Hardin Spivey, age 98, will be 12 Noon, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Denmark Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Spivey passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Forest Cove Nursing Home.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home Chapel.
She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m., until time of services.For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at
www.stephenson-shaw.com.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 8, 2019