Nicholas Dozier
Jackson - Nicholas Ray Dozier, 39, died Thursday August 8, 2019 at his residence.
He is survived by his wife Sharalie, daughter Serenity, mother and father, Dennis and Cindy Dozier, sisters, Athena Johnson and Sabra Perez. He is also survived by his grandmothers Joan Hall and Sharon Dozier.
He was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Wayne Hall and Doug Dozier.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:00PM at Cornerstone Community Church. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to .
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 10, 2019