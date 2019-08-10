Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Cornerstone Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Dozier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Dozier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Dozier Obituary
Nicholas Dozier

Jackson - Nicholas Ray Dozier, 39, died Thursday August 8, 2019 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife Sharalie, daughter Serenity, mother and father, Dennis and Cindy Dozier, sisters, Athena Johnson and Sabra Perez. He is also survived by his grandmothers Joan Hall and Sharon Dozier.

He was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Wayne Hall and Doug Dozier.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:00PM at Cornerstone Community Church. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to .

Additional information can be found on Arrington Funeral Directors Facebook or www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.

Arrington Funeral Directors.731.668.1111.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arrington Funeral Directors
Download Now