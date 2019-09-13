|
|
Noah Averitt
Bells, TN - Noah Stephen Averitt, age 24 born March 24, 1995, to Steve and Kim Averitt passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2019.
Noah is preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth Watson and Ralph and Shirley Averitt.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Jill Castellaw Averitt, his parents, Steve and Kim Averitt, sisters, Chelsea (Tyler) Selph and Emily (Taylor) Outlaw, grandmother, Rose Watson, and adored nephews, Logan and Luke Selph and Carson.
Noah became a believer in Christ and was baptized at age six. He was a life-long member of Englewood Baptist Church.
Family was the most valued aspect of Noah's life, along with his continued relationships with life-long friends. His steadfast love for his wife and family was evident through his loyal devotion.
His servant's heart guided him throughout his life. His selflessness and generosity were fostered by his father's influence. He inherited his sense-of-humor from his Papaw, Kenneth Watson.
Noah lived life to the fullest, cherishing every moment in God's creation. He loved to hunt and fish, he also loved working on his trucks and his latest project, rebuilding his old jeep.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00 P.M., Friday, September 13, 2019 in the sanctuary of Englewood Baptist Church with burial to follow in Oakview Memorial Gardens, Alamo, TN. Visitation will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. in the sanctuary of the Englewood Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be B.J. Allen, Taylor Branch, Berkley Cobb, Tyler Selph, Taylor Outlaw and Corey Hardee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to N.O.A.H. of Crockett County, P.O. Box 94, Alamo, TN 38001. Bells Funeral Home 731-663-2766
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 13, 2019