Services
Pafford Funeral Home
71 Monroe Avenue
Lexington, TN 38351
(731) 968-2544
Resources
More Obituaries for Nolen Blackstock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nolen Blackstock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nolen Blackstock Obituary
Nolen Blackstock

Luray - Funeral services for Mr. Nolen Blackstock, age 85, are scheduled for 1 PM, Friday, November 15, 2019 in the chapel of Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Mr. Blackstock passed away on Monday in Jackson. He was born October 30, 1934 in Henderson County to the late James and Inez Odell Blackstock. He was a retired steelworker for U. S. Steel, retired fire chief for Burnham, Illinois Fire Dept., and a licensed barber. He was a member of Huron Baptist Church and loved gardening. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mrs. Betty Kimble Blackstock; five brothers; and three sisters. Survivors include his two sons, Jerry Blackstock and Kevin Blackstock (Marc Speziale); sister, Wanda Meares; and one granddaughter, Vivien Blackstock. The family will receive friends on Wednesday 4-8 PM, Thursday 2-8 PM, and on Friday, 10 AM - 1 PM.

Pafford Funeral Home

731-968-2544

www.paffordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nolen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -