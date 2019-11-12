|
Nolen Blackstock
Luray - Funeral services for Mr. Nolen Blackstock, age 85, are scheduled for 1 PM, Friday, November 15, 2019 in the chapel of Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Mr. Blackstock passed away on Monday in Jackson. He was born October 30, 1934 in Henderson County to the late James and Inez Odell Blackstock. He was a retired steelworker for U. S. Steel, retired fire chief for Burnham, Illinois Fire Dept., and a licensed barber. He was a member of Huron Baptist Church and loved gardening. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mrs. Betty Kimble Blackstock; five brothers; and three sisters. Survivors include his two sons, Jerry Blackstock and Kevin Blackstock (Marc Speziale); sister, Wanda Meares; and one granddaughter, Vivien Blackstock. The family will receive friends on Wednesday 4-8 PM, Thursday 2-8 PM, and on Friday, 10 AM - 1 PM.
