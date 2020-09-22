Norma Hurd



Jackson - Norma Hurd, age 86, of Jackson, passed from this life, September 20, 2020 at her home. Born in Lancaster, OH, she taught kindergarten in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. She married Don Hurd in1954 who passed in 1989. They moved to Bolivar, TN in 1960 and opened a dress shop after retiring from teaching. She was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church in Bolivar, loved bell choir, playing piano, golf, crafts, boating and her family. She moved to Jackson in 2011 with her two daughters, Cindy Garside (Phil); and Lisa Hurd, who survive her along with two grandchildren, Leslie Hayes (John), of Brentwood, TN, and Don Garside of Jackson; great-granddaughter, Clara; and several nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Florence Wrightsel and her husband Don Hurd. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM, September 23, 2020 at Shackelford's Bolivar chapel with Russell Gallimore officiating. Burial is in Bolivar Memorial Cemetery.









