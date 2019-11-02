|
|
Norma Lee Coburn Griggs
Jackson - Norma Lee Coburn Griggs, age 92 of Jackson, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her home.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. with burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019