|
|
Norman Frank Heinzen
Bolivar - Norman Frank Heinzen, 94, of Bolivar, passed away on July 28. Visitation is Wed., July 31 from 5 pm - 7:30 pm at the funeral home with a Rosary at 7:30 PM. Funeral mass is 10 am Thurs., August 1 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bolivar with burial in Bolivar Memorial Cemetery. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Bolivar are in charge of arrangements.
Norman was born in Sheboygan, WI on December 31, 1924 and moved to Bolivar, TN in February 1971. He worked for Armour (Armira) Leather Company in Sheboygan since 1946, and retired as plant manager at Armira Company in Bolivar which closed its doors in November of 1987.
Norman was the son of the late Herbert and Martha Heinzen. He was married to Doris Thiel Heinzen in 1946 until her death in July 1990. He is survived by his nine children, David Heinzen (Judy) of Dadeville, AL; Alan Heinzen (Sue) of Sheboygan, WI, Diane Suhrke (Roger) of De Pere, WI, Mary Heinzen of Bolivar, Joan Martin (Tom) of Collierville, Gail Kessler (Fred) of Bolivar, Jim Heinzen of Tampa, FL, Angie Hurley (Marvin) of Collierville and Brian Heinzen of Collierville, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
He was a Marine who served in World War II from 1942-45 and was very active with St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bolivar.
Memorial contributions in his name may be sent to the Loaves and Fishes or St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bolivar.
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 30, 2019