Ohna Jo Ogelsby Jordan
1931 - 2020
Ohna Jo Ogelsby Jordan

Jackson - Ohna Jo Ogelsby Jordan died in her home after an extended illness, August 31,2020. She was 89 years old.

She was born in Morton's Gap, Kentucky, March 19, 1931 to Elmer Ogelsby Jr. and Mabel Johnson Ogelsby. She was raised in church and became a Christian at 9 years old. She is a graduate of Dawson Springs High School and married Nevel C. Jordan of Princeton, KY in 1947. The family moved with Nevel's career with A&P many times arriving in Jackson in 1966. Nevel was the A&P store manager in Jackson at the store on Lafayette Street and then moved to the new A&P at Old Hickory Mall. Jo worked for many years as an Executive Secretary including the Nursing Department at Union University, the National Bank of Commerce and retired from the West Tennessee Regional Blood Center.

After retirement she volunteered in social work classes to role model concerns of the elderly for the students. She also volunteered with ARM and worked with the Community Café when it first opened. She was member of the order of the Eastern Star. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, joining in 1966. She served in a number of ministries including teaching Sunday School and Training Union, Director of Childrens Church and a member of the choir.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Nevel, in 2003 and her brother Jackie in 2004.

She is survived by two sons, Greg (Melinda) of Jackson and Tony (Renee) of Henderson. She is the grandmother of 6 grandchildren: James Jordan (Emily) of Chicago, Donald Jordan of Jackson, Paul Jordan (Brandi) of Birmingham, Amy Owens (Cole) of Birmingham, Dylan Dyer (Jordan) of Henderson and Casey Jordan of Henderson. She is the great grandmother of 8, Eddie (James and Emily), Cadence and Sarah (Paul and Brandi), Charlie, Gray and Paige (Amy and Cole), Hadley and Adeline (Dylan and Jordan).

She will be buried beside her husband at Ridgecrest Cemetery. A private graveside memorial service will be held for the immediate family. Since we cannot have visitation feel free to post comments, photos or stories to Jo's Facebook page to honor her memory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Jackson. First Baptist Church, 1627 North Highland, Jackson, TN 38301 or ComeUnity Cafe 218 East Main Street Jackson TN 38301.

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555






Published in The Jackson Sun from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
September 1, 2020
I am going to miss my Auntie Jo! I called her often and would talk about everything. We always prayed together! She was a Prayer Warrior for the Lord! She is now singing "Satisfied" with my Dad, her brother. She loved her whole family! Will miss you!
Theresa Gribble
Family
