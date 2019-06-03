|
|
Opal Delena Buckingham
Bemis - Opal Delena Buckingham, age 94 of Bemis, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.
She was born on April 30, 1925 in Hardeman County, TN to the late John and Nellie Babb Granger. She was a shoes saleslady for many downtown department stores before she worked for Fidelity Federal Credit Union, where she retired. She was an active member of Bemis Chapel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Buckingham; and siblings, Boyette Granger, Patsy Granger Mainers, and Mary Ann Granger Antwine.
She is survived by her two children, Brenda Buckingham Shires and Bobby Buckingham, both of Bemis; and brother, Lynn Granger (Kathy) of Jackson.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Bro. Jack Nelson and Bro. Russell Gallimore officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank Hospice of West Tennessee for their loving and compassionate care.
George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 3, 2019