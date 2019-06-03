Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Buckingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Delena Buckingham


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Opal Delena Buckingham Obituary
Opal Delena Buckingham

Bemis - Opal Delena Buckingham, age 94 of Bemis, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

She was born on April 30, 1925 in Hardeman County, TN to the late John and Nellie Babb Granger. She was a shoes saleslady for many downtown department stores before she worked for Fidelity Federal Credit Union, where she retired. She was an active member of Bemis Chapel Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Buckingham; and siblings, Boyette Granger, Patsy Granger Mainers, and Mary Ann Granger Antwine.

She is survived by her two children, Brenda Buckingham Shires and Bobby Buckingham, both of Bemis; and brother, Lynn Granger (Kathy) of Jackson.

The family will receive friends and loved ones from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.

The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Bro. Jack Nelson and Bro. Russell Gallimore officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank Hospice of West Tennessee for their loving and compassionate care.

George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.