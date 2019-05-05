|
|
Pam Patterson
Jackson - Pamela Mayfield Patterson, age 65 of Jackson departed this life on May 2, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
She was born in Jackson, TN on August 16, 1953 the daughter of the late Garland Leonard and Jo Lee Robison Mayfield. She grew up in Henderson and graduated from CCHS in 1971. She married David Morris Patterson on December 22, 1972. They had been married 46 years. She worked at Bendix for about 15 years and then became an Independent Beauty Consultant for many years. She was an avid reader, loved watching movies, spending time with her family and her beloved dog, Cody.
She is survived by her husband, David Patterson; a son, Christopher Patterson both of Jackson; a daughter, Amy Nicole Wade (Josh) of Maryville, TN; a brother, Phil Mayfield (Kathy) of Henderson and a sister, Penne Pearson (Roger) of Jackson.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, May 6 at Shackelford Funeral Directors East Main Chapel with Billy Smith, Roy Sharp and Rad Ellington officiating. Burial will be in Chester County Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at East Main on Sunday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM.
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson
731-989-2624
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 5, 2019