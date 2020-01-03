Services
Pamela Gaye Pipkin Jones

Pamela Gaye Pipkin Jones Obituary
Pamela Gaye Pipkin Jones

Henderson - Our brightest star and guiding light, Pamela Gaye Pipkin Jones, left this world. She absolutely adored all things nature, making the most lovely and warm homes and especially her three beloved children Max, Zac, and Sunny (Grey).

From my earliest memories, I can see her, Zack, and I twirl around the living room with smiles and giggles abundant. Pam was a source of beauty, light, and encouragement to all she ever encountered. Her wit was second to none, and her beauty certainly could not be beat. Her time on earth was cut short but the adoration she had for her children will live on until the end of time. You'll always be my Moo and I'll always be your Weebee.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
