Parnell Johnnie Tims
Humboldt - Parnell Johnnie Tims age 98, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday November 17th, 530AM, at the Veteran's Home in Humboldt, TN.
Mr. Tims was born on September 11th, 1921 at Teague in Hardeman County, TN, son of the late Walter and Bertha Tims. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ida Beatrice Tims, one brother, Lace Tims, a sister, Grace Young, and an infant son. Surviving family members include David and Debra Nash - daughter and son-in-law, Philip Tims - son, granddaughters Amber Nash, Kristen and Thomas West, along with 2 great-great grandsons Brian and Adam.
Mr. Tims received his education in Hardeman County schools. He joined the Army in 1942 and took his military training in artillery, along with other subjects, at Fort Sill, OK. He served there for 3 additional years training recruits. He was then transferred overseas to Germany where he joined General Patton's 3rd Army. Once back state-side he married his life time love, Ida Beatrice Hartley in Kansas City, KS, May 1944.
After discharge from the service in 1946 he worked for General Motors in K.C. prior to joining the U.S. Marine Corps in 1953. In addition to WWII he was in the Korean War, involved in the Lebanon Crisis, and twice served in South Vietnam. Once retiring from active military duty in August 1968, at rank of Master Sergeant, he settled with family in Pinson TN.
He went on to work at Owens Corning Fiberglass for 15 years performing the job of Quality Auditor, retiring in 1984. In retirement he joined the local 1848 and with others formed a "Honor Guard" performing over 450 funerals for WWII veterans.
As a life-long member of Parkburg Baptist Church Mr. Tims served as Deacon for over 35 years and was constantly involved in church projects both big and small. In 2014 the church awarded him the title of "Deacon Emeritus" for "His dedication to God, Church and Country."
The Lord graciously blessed us with his presence for 98 years, 74 of which he spent with Ida Bea, his wife. While there will be some tears shed here on earth, Heaven is rejoicing!
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday Nov 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Parkburg Baptist Church.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019