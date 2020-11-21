1/1
Pat Dean
1941 - 2020
Pat Dean

Humboldt - Pat Pillow Dean, age 79 of Humboldt, passed away on November 19, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 3 PM Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Oakwood Cemetery in Milan.

Pat graduated from Milan High School, attended West Tennessee Business College, and Louisianna State University. She lived and worked in Chicago for many years before returning to Tennessee after retiring. She was an active leader in Girl Scouts, helped many charities and animal shelters.

She is survived by 2 nephews, David S Pillow and George "BO" Buckner, 1 greatniece, Hailie Buckner, 1 greatnephew, Mark Knight, Jr, a sister-in-law, Connie Buckner, and 1 uncle, Harold "Blake" Pillow.

She was preceded in death by her father, Milton Pillow and mother, Frances Phelps Pillow Buckner, 3 brothers, George Buckner, Sr, Dickey Pillow, and David Pillow, 1 nephew, Randy Pillow, and 1 niece, Tammy Buckner.

Bodkin Funeral Home 731-686-3111




Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bodkin Funeral Home - Milan
2000 South 1ST
Milan, TN 38358
(731) 686-3111
