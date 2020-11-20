1/1
Patricia Ann Holder Fuller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Holder Fuller

Patricia Ann Holder Fuller, 82, went to be with the Lord on November 20, 2020 at her home in Tennessee. Visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Ray Funeral Home in Cleveland, MS with a graveside service immediately following at North Cleveland Cemetery in Cleveland, MS.

Patricia Ann, fondly referred to as Pat, was born on July 13, 1938 to Thomas Clayton Holder and Juanita Grace Long Holder. She married Charles Lynn Fuller in November of 1962. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. She had one of those amazing personalities that everyone that met her instantly loved her.

Being a world traveler, she went to Africa, Sweden, Portugal, and other far off lands. She also went on many wonderful trips with her daughters. Melanie Ann and their trip to Las Vegas and Janet Beth to Leavenworth, WA, North & South sides of the Grand Canyon, Zions National Park, and Moab, Utah.

Pat was a wonderful quilt maker and artist. All things she made and painted was done with precision of beauty and undeniable talent. Besides her many talents, she was also an adventurer alongside her husband willing to explore new places from Idaho, Colorado, Montana, to Tennessee. She will always be remembered lovingly by all that knew her and knew that she was a classy lady.

She is preceded in passing by her parents, Thomas Clayton Holder and Juanita Grace Long Holder; and her loving husband, Charles Lynn Fuller.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet Beth Fuller; brother, Thomas E. Holder; nephews, Clay Erwin and his sons Clayton and Park T, and Clarke Erwin.

A huge heart felt thank you to the awesome private caregivers, Angela Cole, Teresa Tyus, Pamela Stone, Mozella Smith, Delora Bond, Anika Mayfield, and Sabrina Anderson through Home Instead. All the wonderful caregivers, she fondly referred to as the CGs. A big appreciation to her loving brother, Thomas E. Holder of Cleveland, MS in his devotion, unending love, and support. A huge appreciation and thank you to Charles and Patricia's daughter, Janet Beth Fuller, for her steadfast care, and obvious show of love and responsibility to her family. All the responsibilities she has taken on has been done with excellence and continues to be simply amazing.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or your local animal shelter.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Jackson Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved