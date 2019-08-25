|
|
Patricia Charlton Zarecor
Trenton - Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Charlton Zarecor, age 78, will be held at 11 AM on Monday, August 26, 2019 in the Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Derek White officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 10 AM until service time.
Mrs. Zarecor, born July 8, 1941 and died on August 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her closest friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, E.C. (Slim) and Louise Charlton; her husband, Charles Nels Zarecor, Sr.; and two sons, Chuck and Charlton Zarecor.
She leaves her uncle, Billy (Marilyn) Hines of Ripley, TN; first cousins, Janice Charlton Bomar (David) and Edward Charlton (Laurie); and second cousins, Scott Bomar, David W. Bomar and Matt Charlton.
Mrs. Zarecor graduated from Peabody High School and was founder of the school Alumni Association. She always made sure her "Class of 1959" met for their reunions. She attended Draughons Business School in Memphis, TN. Her family owned Trenton Gin Company and also had several farms in West Tennessee, which she continued to manage after her father's death.
Pat was a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church in Trenton, TN. She was active in many Civic organizations in Gibson County including: the Oakland Cemetery Society, the Gibson County chapter of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and the Aint Pearl BBQ Cook-off held each year to benefit Gibson County Special Olympics.
Pat will be missed by many including her dear friend and caregiver, Martine Jones.
Memorials may be made in her memory to the Gibson County Chapter of the ASPCA Humane Society, Gibson County Special Olympics, the Oakland Cemetery Society or the First United Methodist Church in Trenton, TN.
Shelton Funeral Home
731-784-1414
www.sheltonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 25, 2019