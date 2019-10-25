Services
Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home
1740 East Cedar Avenue
McKenzie, TN 38201
(731) 352-4848
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Patricia Jane Langley


1951 - 2019
Patricia Jane Langley Obituary
Patricia Jane Langley

McKenzie - Funeral Services for Patricia Jane Langley is Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 11:00 a.m. until service time. Internment is at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Ms. Langley, 68 years old, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. She was born in Gleason on March 18, 1951. She was employed at McKenzie Health Care as a Dietary Aid.

She is survived by her daughter Linka Langley of McKenzie.

Brummitt -McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. If you need assistance please call 731-352-4848 or visit our website at brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
