Jackson - Patricia Whybrew Dungan Kuykendall, 78, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at

Baptist Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Mrs. Kukendall was born April 20, 1940, in Lebanon, PA, to the late Walter and Evelyn Whybrew. She was a graduate of Jackson High School and Lambuth College in Jackson, Tenn. She devoted forty years of her life to teaching in the Jackson-Madison County School System and over 15 years to BSA Troop 115 of Jackson. Mrs. Kuykendall was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her family. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Jackson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tim Barker and a grandson, Nicholas Barker.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Kuykendall of Jackson; daughters, Patricia (Larry) Nunn of Gouldsboro, PA, Susan (Randy) Elvington of Huron, TN; and three grandchildren: Jessica Nunn, of Austin, Texas; Nathan Barker and Anna Barker, of Jackson, Tenn.; her beloved "grand-dog" Tennessee; a sister Peggy (Billy) Pate of Jackson, TN; two brothers David (Mary) Whybrew of Franklin, TN, and John Whybrew of Lexington, TN as well as nine nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Kuykendall chose cremation and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
