Patricia Loraine Smith
Jackson - Patricia Loraine Smith, age 53, died at her residence in Jackson, Tennessee on October 27, 2020.
She was born the daughter of Clyde and Ada Katherine Whitmore on July 25, 1967. She attended Beech Bluff School and graduated from Southside High School.
Making others happy and loving her grandbabies meant the most to Patricia. She was a model mom, pastor's wife, and true friend, as she put her heart and soul into everything she did. Patricia's special word for those she cared for, and for those in need, was "Bless their Heart". She and her husband Jeff served as co-pasters of Gospel for the World Tabernacle for 22 years. Patricia served and loved the Lord Jesus with all her heart.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers. Survivors are her husband Jeff Smith; two sons David and Daniel Smith (Whitney); grandchildren Aubrey and Caleb Smith; three sisters, and two brothers.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 7:00PM at Gospel for the World Tabernacle, with a visitation starting at 6:00PM.
