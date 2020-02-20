Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church at Sugar Creek
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Church at Sugar Creek
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Church at Sugar Creek
Patsy King


1938 - 2020
Patsy King Obituary
Patsy King

Humboldt - Patsy Louise Slayton King peacefully passed away to be with her Savior on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 81. Patsy was born in Crockett Mills, TN to the late Elmer Doyle and Georgia Louise Slayton.

Patsy loved her family and took pride in all of them. She is survived by the love of her life, Curtis Neal King of 63 years. The Kings moved to Humboldt, TN from Memphis, TN in 1958 where they started the tire company that is still thriving today. Patsy worked for Merchants State Bank before working for her husband at King Tire Company, where she retired. Patsy and Curtis have two children, Ricky Slayton King and Georgann (Steve) McFarland. She was the best Memaw to 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Mrs. King is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Charles Slayton and Jimmy Slayton and great grandson, Beau Patterson.

Mrs. King was an active member at The Church at Sugar Creek (A ministry of First Baptist) where she faithfully served in the WMU and her Sunday school class. She also served on the Humboldt Public Library board for many years. Patsy loved to send cards to people for any occasion and she never missed a chance to make it known she was thinking of you. Her love for parties continues in her family and we know she is having a heavenly party every single day.

SERVICES: Visitation for Mrs. King will be on Thursday, February 20 from 4-7 p.m. at The Church at Sugar Creek. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21 at 1 p.m. with a visitation hour from 12-1 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Sugar Creek Children Wing Building Fund, 3400 E. Mitchell St., Jackson, TN 38343

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305.731.668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
