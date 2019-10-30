|
Paul Alan Doege
9/20/1954—4/23/2019
Paul Alan Doege died April 23, 2019 at age 64 of a pulmonary embolism. A multi-instrumentalist musician and multi-role technician, Paul was a working musician since his early teens.
Although he first learned guitar, Paul earned his first paychecks on trumpet with highly respected regional bands working out of Jackson. He found his career direction when he picked up a Fender bass and band-mates put a vocal mic in front of him. "Back In The USSR" became his signature piece.
Paul had a long and prosperous association with the "Van-Dells," a Rock 'n' Roll Review working out of Cincinnati, and garnered mention in a special edition magazine of Nashville legends. Not only was Paul's fan base and exposure increased exponentially so was his resumé. To his bass and vocal duties he added, sound, lighting, recording, mixing, mastering and trouble-shooting — he even drove the equipment truck! Paul produced the Van-Dells' discs, "Live" and "Ten."
Still touring over 200 dates per year in his last year, Paul played to international audiences with "Rick K and the Allnighters", finally singing his signature, "Back In The USSR" in Moscow.
Paul is survived by his mother Pauline Doege; brother Michael Doege; nephew Jeffrey Doege; sister-in-law, Marsha Doege; and aunt Barbara Roberts. He is predeceased by his father, James Doege.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019