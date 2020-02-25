Services
Reed's Chapel
302 W Church St
Lexington, TN 38351
(731) 968-3643
Paul Gaston Reeves

Paul Gaston Reeves Obituary
Paul Gaston Reeves

Darden - Paul Gaston Reeves, age 80, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Darden. He was a co-owner in Reeves Brothers Trucking and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a cattleman, an avid hunter, and loved Nascar. He is survived by 2 daughters, Tonya Shavers (Keith) of Lexington and Stacye Chroman (Joe) of Parsons; 2 brother, Jeff Reeves (Joyce) of Lexington and Steve Reeves (Glenda) of Darden; 2 sisters, Janice Barker of Darden and Agnes McClain (Gary) of Darden; a special friend, Barbara Hatchett; 4 grandchildren, Caleb Alexander, Kendra Sanchez, Grant Shavers, and Fallon Shavers; and 2 great grandchildren, Jayden Alexander and Ava Alexander. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Reeves; and parents, Paul and Naomi Reeves. Funeral services will be on Thursday, February 27 at 1PM at Reed's Chapel in Lexington with burial to follow in Darden Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4PM-9PM, Wednesday from 10AM-9PM, and Thursday from 10AM until service.

Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
