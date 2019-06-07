Paul R. Naylor



Medina, TN - Funeral services for Mr. Paul Randolph Naylor will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Mary Beth Bernheisel officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.



Mr. Naylor, age 92, passed away Tuesday, June 4, at his home surrounded by his family.



He was born in Toone, TN to the late Russell and Nannie Keller Naylor. Mr. Naylor spent twenty-five years as a terminal manager and retired after fifteen years as the warden of the Madison County Penal Farm. Mr. Naylor served his country in WWII serving in the U. S. Navy. He was a member of Medina First United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge, Shriners, and lifetime member of the VFW.



He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Janice Naylor Burton; son, Paul Michael Naylor, and granddaughter, Michelle McDaniel.



He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Betty McCoy Naylor; children, Cynthia Naylor McDaniel, Russell Todd Naylor, Sharon Naylor Massey, Shelby Jordan, Lindsey Jordan; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members.



Memorials may be directed to teammicafund.org, or Medina First United Methodist Church. Published in The Jackson Sun on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary