Paul White
Parsons - Paul A. White, age 95, departed this life to be with his heavenly father on November 20, 2020. He was a faithful husband, father, and grandfather. As a man of strong faith, Paul was a devoted hard working servant towards his community, his family, and his Lord.
He is survived by two daughters: Judy Lynn Cox (Harold), of Holladay, TN and Carolyn White Callicott (the late Clint), of Only, TN. Paul is survived by two sisters: Wilma Gilbert of Parsons, TN and Irene Bourne (Dudley) of Nashville, TN. He has four grandchildren--Kevin Cox, Clayton (Molly) Callicott, Karen (Wayne) Jackson, & Claude (Lee Ann) Callicott, and seven great grandchildren--Nolan, Marian, & Jeffrey Callicott, Sarah Beth & Ella Callicott, Evan & Anna Kate Jackson. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Emodine Wyatt White and one sister, Vernell White. His parents were Arlie Madison White and Verna Pratt White.
Paul loved his wife of 72 years, Emodine, and his two daughters Judy and Carolyn. Their home was grounded on faith, family, and farming. Paul had a lifelong love for animals. He was a farmer by trade. He preferred to farm with horses and mules and he raised sheep, hogs, dogs, and cattle. Paul was a natural with horses. He enjoyed riding and training horses for others to enjoy. He was a proud member of the Decatur County Saddle club where he used his God given horse talents to mentor young people through 4-H and FFA. Paul had a magnetic entertaining personality and he had the ability to make people smile and enjoy themselves. He was always the first to volunteer and lead, whether it be singing, auctioneering, riding, hunting, or working. His slogan was "Ride like you Live!" And, to all who knew Paul White, we can easily say, "He Rode Well."
There will be a graveside service at 2 PM Tuesday, November 24th at the Cox family Cemetery, 4541 Rockport McIllwain Rd. Holladay, TN 38341. Due to the Covid pandemic and the respect, safety,and concern for all the loved ones of Paul White, the family requests that masks be worn and honor social distancing for safety.
Memorial contributions can be directed to:
Concord United Methodist Church
C/o Doris Swindle
2459 Three Way Rd.
Decaturville, TN 38329
Tennessee River Agricultural Exposition
C/o Billy Vestal
1452 McKenzie Rd
Parsons, TN 38363
Reed's Chapel - Decaturville is in charge of all arrangements.
731-852-3643 reedschapelfh.com