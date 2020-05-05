Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Paulette Helms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paulette Helms

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paulette Helms Obituary
Paulette Helms

Jackson - Paulette "Mimi" Helms was born July 15, 1954 in Dallas, TX and died May 1, 2020 in Jackson, TN. She was Preceded in death by parents Thomas and Paula (Landers) Dodson, sisters Sue and Pat.

Paulette is survived by husband William Helms; sons Stephen and Paul; her grandchildren's mother Abby (Priddy) Helms; two grandsons Silas and Lewis, granddaughter Ollie; brothers Donald and David; many nieces, nephews and their families.

SERVICES: A drive through only visitation will be held under the East carport at Arrington Funeral Directors from 10-11 AM Friday, May 8, 2020. A private family only service will be held at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors in Jackson, TN.

It is requested that donations be directed to RIFA, 133 Airways, Jackson, TN, 38301, instead of sending flowers.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305.731.668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.Facebook/arringtonfuneraldirectors
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 5 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paulette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arrington Funeral Directors
Download Now