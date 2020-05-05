|
Paulette Helms
Jackson - Paulette "Mimi" Helms was born July 15, 1954 in Dallas, TX and died May 1, 2020 in Jackson, TN. She was Preceded in death by parents Thomas and Paula (Landers) Dodson, sisters Sue and Pat.
Paulette is survived by husband William Helms; sons Stephen and Paul; her grandchildren's mother Abby (Priddy) Helms; two grandsons Silas and Lewis, granddaughter Ollie; brothers Donald and David; many nieces, nephews and their families.
SERVICES: A drive through only visitation will be held under the East carport at Arrington Funeral Directors from 10-11 AM Friday, May 8, 2020. A private family only service will be held at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors in Jackson, TN.
It is requested that donations be directed to RIFA, 133 Airways, Jackson, TN, 38301, instead of sending flowers.
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 5 to May 7, 2020