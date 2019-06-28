|
|
Peggy Aileen Hill Petty
Mercer - Funeral services for Mrs. Peggy Aileen Hill Petty, age 73, will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 12 pm at Ararat Baptist Church with Bro. J.V. Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Ararat Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Petty passed away on June 26, 2019, at her home in Mercer, TN. She was born on June 10, 1946, in Memphis, TN to the late Fred Thomas Hill and Mildred Aileen Eggers Hill. Mrs. Petty graduated from Alamo High School in 1964.
Mrs. Petty is survived by her husband, Larry Petty; son, Gregory Summers (Sonja); daughter, Pamela Summers Porteneur (Thomas); sister, Fonda Hill Hillman; grandchildren, Amber Moore (Jeremy), Evan Summers, Sawyer Summers, Sophia Summers; great grandchild, Autumn Baker.
Visitation for Mrs. Petty will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 10 - 12 pm at Ararat Baptist Church.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 28, 2019