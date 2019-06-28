Services
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Petty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Aileen Hill Petty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Aileen Hill Petty Obituary
Peggy Aileen Hill Petty

Mercer - Funeral services for Mrs. Peggy Aileen Hill Petty, age 73, will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 12 pm at Ararat Baptist Church with Bro. J.V. Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Ararat Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Petty passed away on June 26, 2019, at her home in Mercer, TN. She was born on June 10, 1946, in Memphis, TN to the late Fred Thomas Hill and Mildred Aileen Eggers Hill. Mrs. Petty graduated from Alamo High School in 1964.

Mrs. Petty is survived by her husband, Larry Petty; son, Gregory Summers (Sonja); daughter, Pamela Summers Porteneur (Thomas); sister, Fonda Hill Hillman; grandchildren, Amber Moore (Jeremy), Evan Summers, Sawyer Summers, Sophia Summers; great grandchild, Autumn Baker.

Visitation for Mrs. Petty will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 10 - 12 pm at Ararat Baptist Church.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now