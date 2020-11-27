Peggy Anne Mandle
Naples, FL - Peggy McTyre Mandle, 89, died on November 19, 2020 in Naples, Florida. She was born on May 9, 1931 in Marietta, Georgia the only child of the late Molly and J.B. McTrye. Peggy grew up in Powder Springs, Georgia.
She received her associate's degree from Ward Belmont College in Nashville. She moved to Jackson, TN in 1951 where she raised her children and then moved to Naples, Florida in 2013. She was an avid bridge player and a lover of books.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Mandle.
She is survived by her children Debby Ellison from Naples, FL, Page Perrigan (Dale) of Crossville, TN, Leigh Hanafee (Donald), Robyn Lents (Russell), and Mike Mandle (Gena) of Jackson, TN. She had thirteen grandchildren: Chad Ellison (Erin), Catherine Ellison, Michael Ellison, Nathan Perrigan (Vanessa), Julie Buckner (Ben), Bethany Perrigan (Clint), Sophie Hays (Lee), Mae Luke (Clark), Hewitt Hanafee, Robert Lents ( Loretta), Austin Lents, Ely Mandle and Sybil Mandle. She, also, had eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mandle will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 1573 N Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN 38301, to the Jackson Madison County Library Foundation, 433 E Lafayette Street, Jackson, TN 38301 or to the charity of your choice
