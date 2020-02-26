Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Southhaven - Peggy Jordan Williams, 88, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, February 24, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee. She was a faithful Christian and a member of Southaven First United Methodist Church. Peggy retired after 40 years of honorable federal service in several locations. Visitation will be Saturday, February 29th from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home with funeral service to follow immediately. Interment will be in Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway. Peggy is survived by her son, Kenneth Charles Williams (Diane), several nieces and nephews, and many friends. Memorial may be sent to Southaven United Methodist Church, 723 Star Landing Rd East, Nesbit, Mississippi 38651.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
