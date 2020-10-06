1/
Phillip Dennis Bogard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip Dennis Bogard

Phillip Dennis Bogard passed away on Monday, October 5th, 2020 in his home in Jackson, TN surrounded by his loving wife and children.

Born on April 6, 1951, in Little Rock Arkansas, Phil was the son of the late Carlos Bogard and Edith Garner Bogard. In 1974 after graduating from The University of Mississippi, he married his high school sweetheart, Margaret (Peggy) Moody who survives him along with their two children, Phillip and Amy, and the Garner cousins and their spouses.

Phil worked in production management and quality control for Proctor & Gamble manufacturing products like Pine-Sol, Old Spice, Cover Girl make up and Pringle's potato chips.

He and Peggy shared a passion for travel and a love for animals. They visited as many foreign countries as time would allow, and they raised four English bulldogs, five cats, and built a Koi pond in their backyard. Phil loved sports and was an avid fan of the Jackson Generals.

He attended St. Luke's Episcopal Church where he was also an active participant in The Men's Literary Guild.

Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery for a graveside service on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 3:00pm at Cool Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, outside of Trimble, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers please send any donations to:

St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church

6 Esquire Lewis Road

P.O. Box 442

Humboldt, TN 38343

Or

St. Luke's Episcopal Church

309 E. Baltimore St

Jackson, TN 38301




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Jackson Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved