Phillip Dennis Bogard



Phillip Dennis Bogard passed away on Monday, October 5th, 2020 in his home in Jackson, TN surrounded by his loving wife and children.



Born on April 6, 1951, in Little Rock Arkansas, Phil was the son of the late Carlos Bogard and Edith Garner Bogard. In 1974 after graduating from The University of Mississippi, he married his high school sweetheart, Margaret (Peggy) Moody who survives him along with their two children, Phillip and Amy, and the Garner cousins and their spouses.



Phil worked in production management and quality control for Proctor & Gamble manufacturing products like Pine-Sol, Old Spice, Cover Girl make up and Pringle's potato chips.



He and Peggy shared a passion for travel and a love for animals. They visited as many foreign countries as time would allow, and they raised four English bulldogs, five cats, and built a Koi pond in their backyard. Phil loved sports and was an avid fan of the Jackson Generals.



He attended St. Luke's Episcopal Church where he was also an active participant in The Men's Literary Guild.



Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery for a graveside service on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 3:00pm at Cool Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, outside of Trimble, Tennessee.



In lieu of flowers please send any donations to:



St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church



6 Esquire Lewis Road



P.O. Box 442



Humboldt, TN 38343



Or



St. Luke's Episcopal Church



309 E. Baltimore St



Jackson, TN 38301









