Ralph Hays "Wolf" Lovell, age 72, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home in Jackson, TN. He was born on September 27, 1947 in Jackson, TN, the son of Ralph Hays and Gertrude Alberta Schultz Lovell. He was educated in Jackson city schools, graduating in 1965 from Jackson High School. Prior to joining the United States Army he attended Union University where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
He entered the US Army on March 6, 1967 and served through December 24, 1969. He served one tour of duty in Vietnam in 1967-1968 and was present during the Tet Offensive of 1968. In Vietnam he worked as a psychological operations specialist, which included writing propaganda and tossing leaflets out of fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft. He joked that he was one of the biggest litter bugs in-country due to the millions of leaflets he had tossed.
Upon discharge from the Army he graduated with a BS from Lambuth College. He received his Masters of Science in Social Work from University of Tennessee, Memphis. Wolf was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, specializing in psychiatric social work.
Prior to his graduate studies, he worked in radio and television in Jackson, TN, on WBBJ-TV, WJAK-AM, Jackson Cablevision, and WTJS-AM and FM. He used the on-air name Jay Sands.
During his work with the Alcohol and Drug Unit at the Memphis VA, he acquired his nickname "Wolf," when one of his patients remarked that he was tough on his 28-day group and didn't seem human at times—almost like a wolf. The nickname of Wolf stuck for the rest of his life.
He married Martha Jacqueline "Jackie" Utley on October 27, 2014, almost 50 years to the day from their first date in high school.
Wolf was proud to have served as a deacon for the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church while he lived in Memphis.
Wolf loved wolves, fast cars, rock and roll music, laughter, margaritas, and the love of his life, Jackie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Alberta Lovell. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Utley, and lifelong friends who will miss his ready smile and quirky sense of humor.
Due to the coronavirus regulations, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RIFA of Jackson, 133 Airways Blvd, Jackson, TN 38301, or to the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 29 to Jun. 3, 2020.