Ralph Thomas AustinJackson - Ralph Thomas Austin, age 74 of Jackson, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 7, 2020.He was born March 24, 1946 in Jackson, TN to the late Ruby Stewart Austin and Guy T. Austin, who survives. He was a graduate of South Side High School. Ralph loved to read books, study social studies, watch football and TV, and he dearly loved his family.In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane McKenzie Austin.He is survived by his daughter, Donna Ann Franklin (Gary); stepchildren, Robert E. "Bobby" McKenzie (Angela) of Jackson and John McKenzie of Smyrna, TN; his father, Guy T. Austin; and sister, Betty Ann Allen (Kenneth).The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. Eddie Larkins will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest CemeteryPallbearers to serve will be John McKenzie, Bobby McKenzie, Dustin Goff, Frank Goff, and Kenneth Allen.George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555