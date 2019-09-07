Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chewalla Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Chewalla Baptist Church
Ralph Webb


1930 - 2019
Ralph Webb Obituary
Ralph Webb

Chewalla - Funeral service for Ernest Ralph Webb, 89, is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 PM at Chewalla Baptist Church with burial to follow in Webb Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday afternoon from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Chewalla Baptist.

Survivors are his son, Jack Webb; granddaughter, China Webb Dalton and husband Steven; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Maggie Dalton; niece, Betty Perry and Husband Danny; nephews, Gene Cotton, Tommy Cotton and wife Lisa and Sammy Cotton and wife Judy and several other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Webb; son, Johnny Webb and sister, Mary Ann Cotton.

Bro. Richard Doyle will officiate the services.

Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 7, 2019
