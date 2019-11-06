|
|
Ramona Beasley
Jackson - Ramona Mason Beasley passed away Monday morning surrounded by her loved ones. Mrs. Beasley was the daughter of Eudel Mason and Mary Armstrong Mason.
She was born July 19, 1932 in Jackson, TN and graduated from Jackson High School in 1950. She is survived by her husband Robert Franklin Beasley to whom she was a partner in marriage for 67 years and business for 51 years at Bob's House of Honda in Jackson, TN.
She is survived by her children Kimba Barker (Phillip), Robert Beasley II (Rhonda), and Holly Ruble (John). Grandchildren Sunnye Lawrence, Richard Lawrence, Robert Beasley III, Mason Cooper (Ben), Grant Ruble, and Carter Ruble. Great grandchildren Nora and Lynlee Lawrence, Caden and Charley May Cooper. She is also survived by two sisters Betty Mason Blythe and Maridel Mason Roberts.
She was preceded in death by her brother Richard Mason.
Mrs. Beasley will be remembered as a loving wife, caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and accomplished businesswoman.
Services will be held in the North Chapel of George A Smith and Sons on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am. A Visitation will be held Friday November 8, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the North Chapel.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019