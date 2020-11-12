Ray U. TannerJackson - Ray U. Tanner died peacefully at his home in Jackson, Tenn., on November 10, 2020, at age 88.Mr. Tanner was born in Shreveport, La., on December 2, 1931. He moved to Tennessee upon enrolling at Southwestern at Memphis, known today as Rhodes College, where he met his love and future wife, Margaret Kathryn "Kakky" Tanner.He graduated from Southwestern at Memphis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1954 and promptly joined the United States Marine Corps where he was commissioned as an officer. He served three years on active duty as a 1st Lieutenant and upon his release from active duty, he served another 25 years in the active reserves, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. During this time he commanded Marines at the Platoon, Company, and Battalion levels. Ray took great pride in the USMC and actively supported the Corps throughout his entire life.While continuing his service in the active reserves, Ray began his career in the banking industry. In 1970, after 10 years of employment at the National Bank of Commerce in Memphis, Ray, Kakky and their four children--Hugh C. Tanner, Philip Whitsitt Tanner, Camille Tanner Jones and Julie Tanner Hussey --moved to Jackson, Tenn., where he served as President and COO of the Second National Bank, known today as BankcorpSouth. Later, he was elected Chairman and CEO, serving the institution for 26 years.Ray also held many different extracurricular industry positions throughout his career. He served as President of the Tennessee Bankers Association, a member of the Federal Reserve Bank Board of the Eighth District, St. Louis, Mo., and the Federal Reserve Bank Board, Memphis, Tenn. He also served as a beloved member of the American Bankers Association, where he represented the Association as a spokesperson in radio, television and newspaper publicity.Ray always saw "service before self," as seen in his many community involvements. He worked tirelessly for local organizations, including United Way, RIFA, and many others. He served as President of the Jackson Rotary Club, Chairman of United Way of Jackson, and a member of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation. For his many accomplishments and after years of service on their Board of Trustees, his alma mater, Rhodes College, bestowed on him the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2004.Above his many career successes, Ray's greatest pride and dearest love was for his Christian faith and service to the Presbyterian Church (USA). He served faithfully as an elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Jackson as well as in many additional denominational leadership roles. He chaired the Presbyterian Church (Southern) Board of Annuities and Relief prior to its merger with the Northern Church, the Board of Pensions of the Presbyterian Church (USA), the New Covenant Trust Company as well as the Presbyterian (USA) Foundation, the oldest church philanthropy in America, est. 1798. He also served two terms as moderator for the Memphis Presbytery (PCUSA) today known as the Presbytery of the Midsouth.Ray is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Kakky, and their four children, Hugh Tanner (Ellen), Whit Tanner (Missy), Camille Jones (Ralph) and Julie Hussey (Robert), as well as his beloved nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a second great-grandchild due in December. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Faye Tanner Womack, of Lafayette, Colorado.Ray's prayer for his friends and family is not to view death as an affair to mourn but rather to celebrate, for he has fought the good fight, finished the race, and found true life in acceptance of Christ as Lord and Savior. Ray's last wish was, "For peace to all and for all to rejoice for this is surely true."Private graveside services will be held at Ridgecrest Cemetery with Rev. John White and Rev. Courtney Bowen of First Presbyterian Church of Jackson officiating.George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555