Gadsden - Dr.Ray McDonald Woodson, 80, passed away on May 30, 2020 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Ray was born on April 20, 1940 to W.H. and Louise Woodson in Fruitvale, Tennessee. He was a member of Cypress Methodist Church.



Ray graduated from Bells High School and in 1965 from Auburn University with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine. He returned to Jackson Tennessee and practiced at Jackson Animal Clinic until beginning a career as a veterinarian with the USDA in 1976. Ray retired from the USDA in 2006 and took up growing peaches as a hobby.



Our Dad was a man of big stature and an even bigger heart. He never forgot a face or a story and could even remember the breed of dog or cat he treated for which owner. The countless farms, animals and owners were all woven in his stories. Ray loved his family and friends, Cardinals baseball, Auburn football, crappie fishing, rook games, his big garden and his even bigger peach orchard. He was a great cook and you never went hungry in his house.



Ray married Margaret "Bitsy" Woodson on June 11, 1966 and they remained married till her death on August 19, 2011. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his son Woody Woodson, his sister in law Mary Claire Ruggles, brothers in law Bubba Wyatt and Danny Dudley and his niece Abby Long.



Ray is survived by his daughters Beth Smith(Bryan) and Meg Woodson of Alamo and daughter in law Kathy Woodson of Schlater MS. Also surviving are grandchildren Lily and Sydney Smith of Alamo and Katie Dale(Daniel) of Glendora, MS and Lewis Buford(Meredith) of Greenwood, Ms and 5 great grandchildren as well as many in-laws, cousins and nieces and nephews.



A private family graveside service will be held at Marlowe Cemetery on June 1, 2020 at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Marlow Cemetery Fund or Cypress Methodist Church.









