Dr. Ray Woodson
1940 - 2020
Dr. Ray Woodson

Gadsden - Dr.Ray McDonald Woodson, 80, passed away on May 30, 2020 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Ray was born on April 20, 1940 to W.H. and Louise Woodson in Fruitvale, Tennessee. He was a member of Cypress Methodist Church.

Ray graduated from Bells High School and in 1965 from Auburn University with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine. He returned to Jackson Tennessee and practiced at Jackson Animal Clinic until beginning a career as a veterinarian with the USDA in 1976. Ray retired from the USDA in 2006 and took up growing peaches as a hobby.

Our Dad was a man of big stature and an even bigger heart. He never forgot a face or a story and could even remember the breed of dog or cat he treated for which owner. The countless farms, animals and owners were all woven in his stories. Ray loved his family and friends, Cardinals baseball, Auburn football, crappie fishing, rook games, his big garden and his even bigger peach orchard. He was a great cook and you never went hungry in his house.

Ray married Margaret "Bitsy" Woodson on June 11, 1966 and they remained married till her death on August 19, 2011. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his son Woody Woodson, his sister in law Mary Claire Ruggles, brothers in law Bubba Wyatt and Danny Dudley and his niece Abby Long.

Ray is survived by his daughters Beth Smith(Bryan) and Meg Woodson of Alamo and daughter in law Kathy Woodson of Schlater MS. Also surviving are grandchildren Lily and Sydney Smith of Alamo and Katie Dale(Daniel) of Glendora, MS and Lewis Buford(Meredith) of Greenwood, Ms and 5 great grandchildren as well as many in-laws, cousins and nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held at Marlowe Cemetery on June 1, 2020 at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Marlow Cemetery Fund or Cypress Methodist Church.




Published in The Jackson Sun from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
Marlowe Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ronk Funeral Home, Inc. - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
(731) 696-5555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 31, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with u Beth and Meg I have really enjoyed taking care of yalls Dad over the last 3 years my heart is breaking I learned a lot from Doc he will be missed by so many
Tammy Canady
Significant_other
May 31, 2020
Beth and Meg, I'm so sorry to hear of your Dad passing. My prayers are for your peace and comfort during this time.
Martha Kail-Henderson
Friend
May 30, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all A long time friend we love will be greatly missed. Harold and I have always loved this sweet family. Will be thinking of you. Sincerely,Becky Park.
Becky Park
Friend
May 30, 2020
Gonna miss you dear Classmate.
Faye Curtis
Friend
May 30, 2020
Gary and I are so saddened to hear this. Dr. has always been so good to our family.
Meg and Beth you have our sincere sympathy. Prayers........
Donna Wright
Friend
May 30, 2020
So sorry to hear of Dr. Rays passing. The family will be in our prayers. He was a sweet person who loved his family.
Linda Holder
Acquaintance
May 30, 2020

Sympathy to your sweet family! B
Brenda Garrett
Friend
May 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Brenda & Michael Boyd
Friend
May 30, 2020
Windell and i are so very sorry for your loss, "doc" will truly be missed. Sending loving thoughts and prayers
Windell & Pam Mask
Friend
