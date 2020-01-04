|
Raymond O. Miller
Jackson - Funeral services for Raymond Miller, 91 will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Bro. Bill Luther officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the South Chapel on Sunday from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm. A full obituary is on our website at www.gasmithandsonsfuneralhome.com
