Jackson - Reba Marie Ingram Dismuke, age 97 of Jackson, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Bells Nursing Home in Bells, TN.



Marie was born on February 7, 1922 in Jackson to the late Kinnie C. Ingram and Martha Sue Moore Ingram. She was married to George Alexander "Alex" Dismuke. She was a long-time, active member of Parkview Baptist Church since 1943. She was an active participant in the founding of Bethany Chapel, a mission of Parkview Baptist Church which is now East Union Baptist Church. She and her husband Alex were teachers of the Fidelis Sunday School class at Parkview for over 60 years and they were the treasurers for 30+ years.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Dismuke; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Lindsey Rose "Lin" Dismuke; brother, William Thomas Ingram and one sister, Colleen Ingram Wood.



She is survived by her sons, Kinnie A. Dismuke (Janet) of Cumming, GA and Keith Ingram Dismuke, PhD of Germantown, TN; four grandchildren, Amy Seaton (Ken) of Adamsville, TN, Anna Jones (Dave) of Woodstock, GA, Craig Dismuke (Ashley) of Germantown, TN, and Leigh Guyton of Katy, TX; eight great grandchildren, Andy Seaton (Ruth), Amelia Seaton, Alex Seaton, Kayli Jones, Bryce Jones, Madison Dismuke, Lindsey Dismuke, and Ingram Dismuke.



The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.



The funeral service will be conducted on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Pastor Henry Richerson of Parkview Baptist Church and Dr. John Farrar officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.



Active pallbearers to serve will be Craig Dismuke, Andy Seaton, Alex Seaton, Del Ingram, Lt Col (ret) Charles A. (Butch) Rose, Ken Seaton, Dave Jones, Bryce Jones and Ingram Dismuke.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to via giftfunds.stjude.org/rebamariedismuke.



