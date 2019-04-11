Rebecca Jane Maples



Mercer - Rebecca Jane Maples, age 70, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019.



Rebecca was a member of Roaring Fork Baptist Church and Mercer Baptist Church. She was a devoted Christian woman whose strong faith in the Lord saw her through many difficult times. Rebecca was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and church families. She was an inspiration and role model to her family members as well as others. She will be dearly missed.



She was preceded in death by her father, Lofton Goodman; grandson, Brandon Sanders; and granddaughter, Brittany Maples.



She is survived by her loving husband of fifty three years, Charles Maples; mother, Jane Goodman; brother, Donnie Goodman; sister-in-law, Pam Goodman; son, Mark Maples; daughter in law, Judy Maples; daughter, JoAnna Patty; daughter, Donna Fortune; son-in-law, Michael Fortune; as well as her grandchildren, Heather Maples, Christopher Maples, Kristy Maples, Bryson Burk, Stevi Sanders, and Blaze Sanders.



The family will receive friends and loved ones from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.



The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Bro. Kim McCroskey and Bro. Carl White officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Springs Cemetery.



Active pallbearers to serve will be Dustin Goff, David Elston, Jeff Daniel, Joe Ferguson, Buddy Ferguson, and David Taylor.



