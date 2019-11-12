|
Rhett Lee Shearin
Jackson - It is with great sadness that the family of Rhett Shearin, age 47 of Jackson, announces his sudden passing.
He will be lovingly remembered by his beloved daughter, Kelly Jocelyn, mother, Joyce (Ray); his sister, Leah Lundgren and her husband, David. He was preceded in death by his father, Kelly Shearin and his grandparents.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019