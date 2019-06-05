|
|
Richard Andrew Maloan, Sr.
Martin - Mr. Richard Andrew Maloan, Sr., age 98, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin.
Funeral Service will be Thursday, June 6, 2019, 1:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church in Martin with Rev. Randy Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday at the church beginning at 9:00 AM until funeral time at 1:00 PM.
Mr. Maloan was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Ella Bishop Maloan; his son, Richard Andrew Maloan, Jr.; parents, Will Maloan and Myrtle Eskridge Maloan.
Mr. Maloan was retired. He worked as a farmer, banker and was elected to the office of Weakley County Tax Assessor. He was a 1938 graduate of Dresden High School and he was a member of First United Methodist Church in Martin.
He was a veteran; U.S. Coast Guard.
He is survived by his sons, Chancellor Mike (Sharon) Maloan of Martin and Steve (Elizabeth) Maloan of Jackson; five grandchildren, Michelle (Dale) Starr, Jennifer Stroh, Jessica Maloan, Cori (Jason) Rose and Steven Drake
(Lindsay) Maloan; 13 great-grandchildren.
In Lieu of flowers memorials requested to the Organ Fund at the First United Methodist Church in Martin.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 5, 2019