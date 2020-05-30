Richard Cory Hudgings
Jackson - Cory Hudgings, age 29, died peacefully on May 26, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
SERVICES: With social distancing restrictions in place, a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Director, with Bob Layman and Tom Burrus officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Cory, always a caring and generous person continued to give after his death. His final gift was the gift of life as an organ donor. If you wish to support with a monetary gift it can be directed to Tennessee Donor Services, 1600 Hayes Ave. # 300 Nashville, TN 37203. or DonateLifeTN.org.
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2020.