Richard Cory Hudgings
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Cory Hudgings

Jackson - Cory Hudgings, age 29, died peacefully on May 26, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

SERVICES: With social distancing restrictions in place, a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Director, with Bob Layman and Tom Burrus officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Cory, always a caring and generous person continued to give after his death. His final gift was the gift of life as an organ donor. If you wish to support with a monetary gift it can be directed to Tennessee Donor Services, 1600 Hayes Ave. # 300 Nashville, TN 37203. or DonateLifeTN.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved