|
|
Richard Dean Fisher
Bemis - Richard Dean "Dick" Fisher, age 80, passed away Sunday morning, December 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. Richard was born on September 28, 1939 in Bemis, Tennessee to William Benton and Acenah Mills Fisher. He was part of a close-knit family of 13 children. He was in the first graduating class of Southside High School in 1957, where he excelled in baseball, football, and basketball. Richard attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville on a baseball-football-basketball scholarship and graduated in 1965 with a BS in Business Administration. He was also a US veteran having served in the National Guard. In 1965, he married the former Janie Patterson of Jackson, TN. They made their home in Milan where they raised their 3 children Sally, Ricky, and John. As their children grew up, Richard and Janie were extremely active in their childrens' education and athletics. In 1983 Janie passed away from leukemia. Throughout these years Richard worked at ITT and then at H & M Construction in Milan as a Project Manager and later became Sr Vice-President of Project Management. During this time Richard was involved with the Milan School Board, Milan Chamber of Commerce, and coached several Babe Ruth and Little League teams. In 1984 Richard married the former Sandra (Sandy) Ary Haase whose children are Mandy and Brad. In 1989 Richard founded Fisher Construction and chose to locate his new business in downtown Milan. With the help of many great employees, his friends in the local business community, and contacts in the local construction industry he built his business into one of the most respected firms in West Tennessee. Richard managed the firm until his retirement when his son, John, succeeded him. Richard continued to give his support and advice through the years. Throughout this time Richard was involved in the local community working with the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, YMCA, CASA, Exchange Club, Chamber of Commerce, and many others. Richard also attended Milan Cumberland Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder and Sunday School Teacher during this time. Richard later moved to Bemis where he met and married the former Judy Shell Dennison of Ridgely and Jackson, TN in 2013. While in Bemis and Jackson during this time, he continued to be involved in the local community working as advisor to the Board of the Former 1916 Rosenwald School & West Bemis Community Center, Board Member of the Bemis Historical Society, Member of West TN Storytellers Club, Active Citizen of the Bemis, TN Community, IONA Community and supporter, Church Affiliations with Anderson Presbyterian Church and First Baptist Bemis.
Richard is survived and remembered by so many: his wife Judy, his daughter Sally (Michael) Via, and sons Rick (RoseMary), and John (Becky) from his first marriage to Janie Patterson Fisher, who preceded him in death in 1983; his former wife Sandra Ary Fisher and her children Mandy (Chris) Kato and Brad (Linda) Haase; grandchildren Ricky Dean, Lily, Hal, Martha, Dominic, Gabe, Max, Ella, John, Ryan, Jack, Lucas, Olivia, Hank, Maddie, Joe, and Clara; and great grandchild Camilla Mae; Judy's children Sara (Dan) Fuller, Michael Dennison, and Chesley (Jenny) Dennison and Judy's grandchildren Zach, Sara, Jozeph, Bella, and Sophie. Richard is also survived by his siblings Kenny (Susan), David (Annette), Paul (Beverly), Ronald (Lenyr), Alice (Joe) Isaac, Louise (Charles) Blankenship, Bobby (Dorothy), and preceded in death by his siblings Benton Jr. (Betty), Nell (Bill) Jones, Betty (Fred) Short, Thomas (Claire), and George (Jolena), and by many, many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019.
The funeral service is to be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church Bemis, 116 Bemis Lane, Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be sent to one of the following organizations: Walter Brewer Bemis Community Center (West Bemis Rosenwald School), Bemis Historical Society, .
George A. Smith and Sons, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019