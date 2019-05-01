Richard L. "Dickie" Beare



Jackson - Funeral Services for Richard L. "Dickie" Beare, 86 of Jackson will be conducted on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Rosehill Cemetery in Humboldt, TN. A visitation will be held at the Church on Thursday from 10 AM- until the time of the service at 12:00 pm.



Mr. Beare passed away on Sunday April 28, 2019 at 3:20 am at Jackson Madison County General Hospital surrounded by his adoring family.



He was born on February 3, 1933 in Jackson to Samuel Taylor Beare Jr. and Evelyn Weatherly Beare. Mr. Beare had two siblings Evelyn Weatherly Beare (Amy) and Samuel Taylor Beare III who preceded him in death.



He attended St. Mary's School and graduated in 1951 at Jackson High School. He was an outstanding athlete and played football and other sports. He continued his education the University of Memphis and Mississippi State and played football at both schools.



Mr. Beare enjoyed a 36 year business career at Townsend Supply Company as a salesman and 11 year career at Murray Guard, Inc. Mr. Beare was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, a life member of The Veterans of Foreign Wars, and The American Legion serving as Commander.



Mr. Beare held the commission of Colonel on the staff of the Governor of Kentucky, in the order of Kentucky Colonels. He served in the Navy during the Korean War as a gunner's mate on the aircraft carrier "Wasp" in the Mediterranean Sea.



He married Peggy Joyce Peeples Beare on August 29, 1959. He leaves behind his wife of nearly 60 years and 5 children; Amanda Beare Martin (Jimmy), John Beare (Debbie), Alison Beare Weinman (Mike), Jeff Beare (Kim), and Anissa Beare Antwine (Bill). Grandchildren are Alexandria Beare Vessel (Garret), John Taylor Beare, Aarika Beare, Anna Beare, and Abigail Beare; great-grandchildren Arielle, Jackson, and Alana; a beloved cousin Florence; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom he loved dearly.



Pallbearers for the service will be Patrick Ryan, god-son; Michael Ryan, Phillip Ryan, Steven Matthews, Mark Coffman, and Bernie Coffman.



Honorary pallbearers are Roger Murray, Jerry Ward, Billy Luckman, Curtis Wilson, Mike Mynatt, Woody Williams, Fitts Lipe, Kinzie Barker, Kimbrough Cooper, Mike Weinman, James Martin, Bill Antwine, Marvin Nunn, Jerry Higgs, Bill Southered, Todd Thompson, John Thompson, Steve Milan, Art Luckman, Gene Allen Pickett, Tom Owens, Frank Robins, Franklin Murchison, Billy Pate, and Charlie Pate.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Wounded Veterans of America or the . Published in The Jackson Sun on May 1, 2019