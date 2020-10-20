Richard Lee Prosser



Mr. Richard L. Prosser passed away on October 16, 2020, at his daughter's home in Lexington, TN. He was born on August 1, 1933, to the late Harry and Anna Mae Bush Prosser.



Mr. Prosser primarily worked as a dispatcher in the trucking industry in Nashville and Jackson, TN. In later years, he was the first retiree from Maytag in Jackson, TN. He was proud to serve his country in the Army, was a member of Ward's Grove Baptist Church, and enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing.



Mr. Prosser is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 62 years, Helen Collins Prosser; and sister, Alice P. Utley. He is survived by his daughters, Vicki Tanner and Linda Weems; grandchildren, Brittany Jernigan, Jordan Brisentine, and Trent Weems; and great-grandchildren, Olivia Jernigan and Colt Westmoreland.



Richard Prosser was buried in a private graveside service on October 17, 2020, at Independence Cemetery, Lexington, TN.









