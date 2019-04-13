|
|
Richard R. Rushing
Lexington - Richard R. Rushing, age 99, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Lexington. Mr. Rushing was a World War II Air Force Veteran, a University of Tennessee graduate, a successful farmer, and businessman. He was a member of New Hope Methodist Church where he was a member of the Bobby Snider Sunday School Class. He was a kind and generous friend to many. Richard was a strong supporter of education for all youth. He as an author of several children's books that he loved to share with children. He was blessed with 99 years of life and enjoyed every one of them. His strong work ethic and physical ability, plus his faith in God carried him through. He is survived by two nephews, Dr. Van Rushing & wife Patsy & their children, Dalton Rushing (Stacy), Justine Rushing, Spencer Rushing, and Molly Rushing, and Richard Rushing, and a cousin, Bruce Dyer & family. He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Margarett Jane Rushing, a brother, Dalton Rushing, and a sister, Mary E. Rushing. Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 13 at 11AM at New Hope Methodist Church with burial to follow in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10AM until service. All visitation will be held at New Hope Methodist Church. Reed's Chapel in Lexington is in charge of all arrangements.
Reed's Chapel
731-968-3643
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 13, 2019