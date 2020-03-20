|
Rick Williams
Milan - Ricky (Rick) Steven Williams, age 65 of Milan, passed March 18, 2020, at Jackson General Hospital. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Rick was a member of the Main Street Church of Christ in Milan. He loved music and spent most of his life performing all over the Southeast and even Alaska. He served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the Elk's Lodge #192 of Jackson. Rick was a member of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce Red Coats. He had a passion for the beach life.
He is survived by his sons, Colby (Bess) Williams of Chattanooga, TN, and Jeremy (Barbara) Williams of Chattanooga, TN, grandchildren, Ella, Jack, and Finn Williams, Maleah, Aizlin, Ethan Williams, and Daliss Compton, great-grandchildren, Elaina, Eli, and Emmett, ex-wife, Leigh Ann Ferguson.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents, James William Williams and Jean Myram Hickman Williams, and brother, Mike Williams.
"If there is a Heaven for me I'm sure it has a beach attached to it" - Jimmy Buffett
Bodkin Funeral Home
731-686-3111
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020