Ricky (RD) Smith
Beech Bluff - Mr. Ricky (RD) Smith, age 59, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
He was born June 21, 1959 in Jackson, Tennessee to the late William C. Smith, Sr. and Ruby Anderson Smith. In addition to his parents, Ricky was preceded in death by his loving wife, Emily Landers Smith.
Ricky is survived by his daughter, Holly Smith-Kyle and her husband Jason; his brother, Frosty Smith and his wife Regina; his sister, Dorothy Smith Webb and her husband John; and a very dear friend Lorraine Scarbrough. He has four grandchildren.
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of RD Smith will be conducted Saturday April 6th at 2:00 pm at Liberty Cemetery located at 500 Liberty Road, Beech Bluff, TN. Family and friends are invited to attend. As part of the Memorial Service a Military Honor will be conducted.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 3, 2019